First-time MLAs to get taste of Karnataka Assembly proceedings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will conduct a three-day workshop for first-time MLAs from June 26. The first-timers will get training classes from experts as well as former CMs and former Speakers on Assembly proceedings. There will also be training on fitness.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Speaker UT Khader said the training programme will be held from June 26 to June 28 for 70 MLAs who have been elected for the first time to the Assembly. He said the purpose of the workshop is to involve more number of young MLAs to take part in sessions.

It will also help them showcase their ideas, vision and talent. The training will be held at Kshemavana SDM Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “We have appealed to all first timers to keep their work schedule aside and attend the workshop,” he said.

Khader said on June 25, legislators will reach Kshemavana and get themselves registered. For three hours from 6 am, they will be involved in health programmes and later in the day, between 10 am onwards, senior MLAs and leaders will give lectures and help them understand the house proceedings.

On June 26, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will officially inaugurate the event. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Law Minister HK Patil will also be in attendance. “The three-day event will also have interaction programmes with the CM and former CMs B S Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy in the evenings. The new members can interact with the senior leaders,” he said.

Khader also said sessions will also be held on legislators’ rights and their responsibilities, how laws are made and what are the roles of MLAs roles, what is zero hour, starred and unstarred questions, legislative sub-committees, house proceeding and many more. He said they want to bring quality in sessions. The workshop will also stress on bringing awareness among new comers.

The training will focus on both physical and mental health and instil confidence among them.

The Legislative session will begin from July 3 and continue till July 14. One July 3, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will address the joint house. On July 7, Siddaramaiah will present the budget.

BENGALURU: For the first time, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will conduct a three-day workshop for first-time MLAs from June 26. The first-timers will get training classes from experts as well as former CMs and former Speakers on Assembly proceedings. There will also be training on fitness. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Speaker UT Khader said the training programme will be held from June 26 to June 28 for 70 MLAs who have been elected for the first time to the Assembly. He said the purpose of the workshop is to involve more number of young MLAs to take part in sessions. It will also help them showcase their ideas, vision and talent. The training will be held at Kshemavana SDM Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru. “We have appealed to all first timers to keep their work schedule aside and attend the workshop,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Khader said on June 25, legislators will reach Kshemavana and get themselves registered. For three hours from 6 am, they will be involved in health programmes and later in the day, between 10 am onwards, senior MLAs and leaders will give lectures and help them understand the house proceedings. On June 26, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will officially inaugurate the event. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Law Minister HK Patil will also be in attendance. “The three-day event will also have interaction programmes with the CM and former CMs B S Yediyurappa and HD Kumaraswamy in the evenings. The new members can interact with the senior leaders,” he said. Khader also said sessions will also be held on legislators’ rights and their responsibilities, how laws are made and what are the roles of MLAs roles, what is zero hour, starred and unstarred questions, legislative sub-committees, house proceeding and many more. He said they want to bring quality in sessions. The workshop will also stress on bringing awareness among new comers. The training will focus on both physical and mental health and instil confidence among them. The Legislative session will begin from July 3 and continue till July 14. One July 3, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will address the joint house. On July 7, Siddaramaiah will present the budget.