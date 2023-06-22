Home States Karnataka

No more bus passes, girl students to get Shakti scheme cards in Karnataka

Like other women passengers, girl students should get Shakti smart cards. Applications for such cards will be received soon, the sources said.

Published: 22nd June 2023 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Aknisree Karthik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: School and college-going girls, who used to produce their admission tickets to get yearly bus passes, need not buy passes henceforth.

They can travel by state-run buses for free under Shakti scheme. An official order in this regard is expected soon, according to sources. Like other women passengers, girl students should get Shakti smart cards. Applications for such cards will be received soon, the sources said.

They said conductors of state-run buses have been directed to issue “zero” tickets to girl students. If they have purchased passes for 2023-24, they will be allowed to travel on those routes and conductors have been directed not to issue “zero” tickets to them.

The sources said there is no provision for refund of bus pass fee paid by girl students. School and college-going boys will now be allowed to travel by state-run buses by producing passes issued for the last academic year (2022-23) till June 30.

They should get new passes through the Seva Sindhu portal from July 1. On June 20, 17.89 lakh women travelled by BMTC buses and the total ticket amount exempted under the Shakti scheme was Rs 2.27 crore. KSRTC recorded 17.46 lakh passengers and the exemption was Rs 5.21 crore. NWKRTC recorded 14.47 lakh passengers and the exemption was Rs 3.59 crore. KKRTC registered 8.05 lakh passengers and the total exemption was Rs 2.57 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti scheme girl students to get Shakti
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp