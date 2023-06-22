Home States Karnataka

Over 12 lakh register for Gruha Jyothi scheme in four days in Karnataka

Over 12 lakh people have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme since its launch on June 18. Till 7 pm on Wednesday, 3.6 lakh people registered for the scheme.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

People throng a BengaluruOne centre to register for Gruha Jyothi scheme in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shashidhar Byrappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 12 lakh people have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme since its launch on June 18. Till 7 pm on Wednesday, 3.6 lakh people registered for the scheme. From Thursday, people can register for the scheme in all the 2,000 electricity offices across the state as well as in KarnatakaOne, BengaluruOne and GramaOne centres.

The scheme aims to provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all households in the state with a simple registration process. Only the customer ID of the electricity bill, Aadhaar card and mobile number are required. The government has requested people not to crowd the centres as the deadline for the registration has been withdrawn. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gruha Jyothi Gruha Jyothi scheme free electricity
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp