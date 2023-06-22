Over 12 lakh register for Gruha Jyothi scheme in four days in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 12 lakh people have registered for the Gruha Jyothi scheme since its launch on June 18. Till 7 pm on Wednesday, 3.6 lakh people registered for the scheme. From Thursday, people can register for the scheme in all the 2,000 electricity offices across the state as well as in KarnatakaOne, BengaluruOne and GramaOne centres.

The scheme aims to provide up to 200 units of free electricity to all households in the state with a simple registration process. Only the customer ID of the electricity bill, Aadhaar card and mobile number are required. The government has requested people not to crowd the centres as the deadline for the registration has been withdrawn.

