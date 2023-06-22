Portal ready, share your ideas for Brand Bengaluru: D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban district in-charge Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday launched a dedicated portal for Brand Bengaluru. He had announced this after a meeting with the head honchos of IT capital Bengaluru a few days ago. Citizens can now give their ideas for the image makeover of Bengaluru by visiting brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in.

Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said Bengaluru has a population of 1.3 crore and seeing the development of the city, more people are hoping to settle down in the IT capital. “A large sum of money from Bengaluru is going to the state and union governments in the form of taxes.

Those who come to Bengaluru for jobs and education are not going back. To reduce the burden on Bengaluru, we have formulated a programme for development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to provide high quality education,” Shivakumar said.

He said the head honchos of Bengaluru had offered suggestions to many issues affecting the city. “Now, we seek suggestions from the general public and the media. They can give their suggestions to the government till this month-end,” he added.

The minister said officers and experts favoured a high-density corridor, expansion of Namma Metro connectivity, road widening projects, elevated roads, conversion of NICE Road into a ring road, and construction of tunnel roads in the city to ease traffic congestion.

They also stressed the need for monorail or suburban rail. Experts also gave several suggestions to improve cleanliness in the city, improve water supply, waste disposal, efficient administration and to tackle corruption.

Shivakumar said there would be a hike in water tariff as it was last revised in 2014. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has to meet various expenses, including hefty power charges,

he added.

Be a Part

To participate in the comprehensive development of Bengaluru, citizens may share their feedback/opinion to the listed seven core categories:

Urban Mobility – Agile Bengaluru

Environment and Ecology – Green Bengaluru

Solid Waste Management – Clean Bengaluru

Public Place Utilisation – Vibrant Bengaluru Connecting Citizens

Public Health and Animal Health – Healthy Bengaluru

People-friendly and E-governance – Tech Bengaluru

Water Security – Sated Bengaluru

Visit www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in;

WhatsApp No: 9480685700

For information, call toll-free no: 1533

Survey closes on June 30, 2023

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban district in-charge Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday launched a dedicated portal for Brand Bengaluru. He had announced this after a meeting with the head honchos of IT capital Bengaluru a few days ago. Citizens can now give their ideas for the image makeover of Bengaluru by visiting brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in. Addressing reporters, Shivakumar said Bengaluru has a population of 1.3 crore and seeing the development of the city, more people are hoping to settle down in the IT capital. “A large sum of money from Bengaluru is going to the state and union governments in the form of taxes. Those who come to Bengaluru for jobs and education are not going back. To reduce the burden on Bengaluru, we have formulated a programme for development of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to provide high quality education,” Shivakumar said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said the head honchos of Bengaluru had offered suggestions to many issues affecting the city. “Now, we seek suggestions from the general public and the media. They can give their suggestions to the government till this month-end,” he added. The minister said officers and experts favoured a high-density corridor, expansion of Namma Metro connectivity, road widening projects, elevated roads, conversion of NICE Road into a ring road, and construction of tunnel roads in the city to ease traffic congestion. They also stressed the need for monorail or suburban rail. Experts also gave several suggestions to improve cleanliness in the city, improve water supply, waste disposal, efficient administration and to tackle corruption. Shivakumar said there would be a hike in water tariff as it was last revised in 2014. The Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has to meet various expenses, including hefty power charges, he added. Be a Part To participate in the comprehensive development of Bengaluru, citizens may share their feedback/opinion to the listed seven core categories: Urban Mobility – Agile Bengaluru Environment and Ecology – Green Bengaluru Solid Waste Management – Clean Bengaluru Public Place Utilisation – Vibrant Bengaluru Connecting Citizens Public Health and Animal Health – Healthy Bengaluru People-friendly and E-governance – Tech Bengaluru Water Security – Sated Bengaluru Visit www.brandbengaluru.karnataka.gov.in; WhatsApp No: 9480685700 For information, call toll-free no: 1533 Survey closes on June 30, 2023