Home States Karnataka

Power Tariff: 90-yr-old Karnataka woman living in shed gets 'shock' of her life

Girijamma, struggling to earn her livelihood, was in tears and made an appeal to the media to bail her out of the situation.

Published: 22nd June 2023 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Electricity, power

Image used for representational purposes Only. (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

KOPPAL (Karnataka): Girijamma, a 90-year-old woman living in a tiny shed at Bhagyanagar in Koppal city, got the shock of her life when she got an electricity bill of Rs 1 lakh.

The aged woman used to pay Rs 70 to Rs 80 every month as power tariff.

Girijamma, struggling to earn her livelihood, was in tears and made an appeal to the media to bail her out of the situation.

After the media raised the question to the Minister for Power, KJ George on Thursday, he said, "She got the bill that mentioned the wrong amount due to a glitch in the metre. She need not pay the bill."

Following the statement of the minister, the staff of Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (Gescom) rushed to her shed.

The executive engineer, Rajesh inspected the power meter and maintained that it was a technical glitch. The inflated bill was generated because of the error of the staff and bill collector. He informed the woman that she need not pay the bill. The relieved old woman joined both her hands and thanked the officer and media.

The incident resulted in public outrage as the people across the state are unhappy about the hiked tariff rates and inflated bills.

The Congress government, which promised 200 units of free power for all households under the Griha Laxmi scheme, has been making all efforts to subdue the bitter feelings. The industrial bodies have also given a bandh call to protest against the increase in power tariff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Power tariff Karnataka woman Koppal
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp