Quick darshan for elderly in all major temples in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has made arrangements for senior citizens aged 65 and above to have a quick darshan of deities at all its major temples without waiting in queues. The Department of Endowments has issued a circular in this regard.

Presently, some temples have special paid darshan for senior citizens. Such a facility will be made free for senior citizens. According to the circular, a large number of devotees visit state-owned temples (Grade A and Grade B) daily. Senior citizens are forced to wait in queues for long hours for darshan. To avoid this inconvenience, senior citizens will be taken for darshan directly without waiting in queues.

This decision comes in the wake of appeals for easy darshan of deities in temples for senior citizens.

Senior citizens can avail this facility by showing their Aadhar cards (for age proof), the circular stated.

The department has directed all deputy commissioners and tahsildars to set up help desks in major temples for senior citizens.

BENGALURU: The state government has made arrangements for senior citizens aged 65 and above to have a quick darshan of deities at all its major temples without waiting in queues. The Department of Endowments has issued a circular in this regard. Presently, some temples have special paid darshan for senior citizens. Such a facility will be made free for senior citizens. According to the circular, a large number of devotees visit state-owned temples (Grade A and Grade B) daily. Senior citizens are forced to wait in queues for long hours for darshan. To avoid this inconvenience, senior citizens will be taken for darshan directly without waiting in queues. This decision comes in the wake of appeals for easy darshan of deities in temples for senior citizens. Senior citizens can avail this facility by showing their Aadhar cards (for age proof), the circular stated. The department has directed all deputy commissioners and tahsildars to set up help desks in major temples for senior citizens.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });