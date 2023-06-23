Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru division ups inspections, duty hours after Odisha train tragedy 

The Bengaluru Railway Division is on its toes on the safety front after the recent train accident in Odisha.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

The accident site from Friday's triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, where at least 275 people were killed and over 1,100 were injured. (Photo | ANI)

The accident site from Friday's triple train crash in Odisha's Balasore district, where at least 275 people were killed and over 1,100 were injured. (Photo | ANI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Bengaluru Railway Division is on its toes on the safety front after the recent train accident in Odisha. Officials of the division have been working beyond their duty hours since the fortnight to ensure that there is no compromise on safety, said informed sources.

This is part of a nationwide effort of the Railways to prevent accidents. Kusuma Hariprasad, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division, told TNIE, “We always have mandatory inspections. The compulsory inspections have now gone up to 3 or 4 times a week with the safety angle being given top priority. It is not merely the number of inspections, but the process itself has been intensified across all zones as an added safety measure.”

A source said that while notes were generally submitted by officials on the inspections being carried out, there is a keen interest shown at the zonal level on the work done. “The officials are asked personally about the work being done and all details pertaining to it at the zonal level (which is the highest for those in the division). There is too much scrutiny now,” the source said.

“The priority is for passenger safety and many officials are stretching themselves beyond duty hours for it. Laxity of duty was always viewed strictly and has now become more stringent,” the source added. An official said that the number of “Foot Plate” inspections has increased.

“These are inspections by senior officials by travelling in the loco cabin and monitoring if loco pilots are adhering to all safety norms,” he added. Asked if any loopholes were detected during the inspections so far, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager replied in the negative.

