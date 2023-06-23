Home States Karnataka

Byju’s troubles deepen as its auditor resigns

After a delay of 18 months, Byju’s filed its FY21 financials in September 2022. But, the company is yet to file its FY22 statement with the corporate affairs ministry.

For representational purpose. (Photo | BYJUS YouTube Screengrab)

By Uma Kannan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s most valued start-up Byju’s is in trouble yet again, and this time, its auditor Deloitte Haskins & Sells exited with immediate effect over delay in the filing of FY22 financial results. 

After a delay of 18 months, Byju’s filed its FY21 financials in September 2022. But, the company is yet to file its FY22 statement with the corporate affairs ministry. Deloitte said it didn’t receive any communication on the resolution of the audit report modifications for the year ended March 31, 2021, status of audit readiness of financial statements and underlying books, and records for the year.

The start-up has been facing problems since the beginning of 2022 — delayed FY21 results, layoffs, ED searches, valuation cuts by investors, and a legal battle with lenders over $1.2 billion term loan B (TLB).
Meanwhile, Byju’s appointed  BDO (MSKA & Associates) as statutory auditors for five years. 
Byju’s is backed by top investors like General  Atlantic, Tencent, etc. According to Tracxn, it has so far raised $5.78 billion from investors.

