Encroachment clearance done as per DMA, Revenue Act: BBMP chief  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Encroachment clearance drive is done not only under the Revenue Act but also the Disaster Management Act, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath Thursday. The DC and officials will undertake the drive to ensure the free flow of water in drains, he said.

Regarding residents getting stay orders to stop demolition drive on their properties, Girinath said the legal teams are working to find a solution, and the courts are being informed about the ground situation and the acts followed to execute the works. BBMP is holding talks with slum development board and stakeholders to clear encroachments around lakes by removing the sheds to avoid hindering lake restoration works, Girinath said.

On garbage management, he said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had asked officials to study the best solid waste management plans in other cities like Indore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Officials will also visit places which have the best practices of solid waste management.

Girinath also said that stray dog census will start, and according to the rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India, NGOs and organisations who are authorised and registered with them can only participate in the animal birth control programme. Since there are very few of them, BBMP is also mulling to rope in older organisations, who have earlier worked with the BBMP.

Aim for zero plastic in ceremonies

To stop the use of single-use plastic in weddings and other functi­ons, BBMP and Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), a citizens waste management group, launched No Waste Ceremonies programme. Caterers and wedding hall owners have supported the programme. On Thursday, BBMP and SWMRT held a meeting with caterers and wedding halls owners reg­arding garbage management and the use of plastic. It was pointed out that since last year, 4,000 tonnes of waste has accumulated in the city, most of which is plastic. BBMP zonal commissioners have asked party halls, kalyana mantapas and caterers to ban single-use plastic. They were told to replace catering items with steel or eco-friendly disposal items. ENS

BENGALURU: Encroachment clearance drive is done not only under the Revenue Act but also the Disaster Management Act, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath Thursday. The DC and officials will undertake the drive to ensure the free flow of water in drains, he said. Regarding residents getting stay orders to stop demolition drive on their properties, Girinath said the legal teams are working to find a solution, and the courts are being informed about the ground situation and the acts followed to execute the works. BBMP is holding talks with slum development board and stakeholders to clear encroachments around lakes by removing the sheds to avoid hindering lake restoration works, Girinath said. On garbage management, he said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had asked officials to study the best solid waste management plans in other cities like Indore, Hyderabad and Chennai. Officials will also visit places which have the best practices of solid waste management.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Girinath also said that stray dog census will start, and according to the rules of the Animal Welfare Board of India, NGOs and organisations who are authorised and registered with them can only participate in the animal birth control programme. Since there are very few of them, BBMP is also mulling to rope in older organisations, who have earlier worked with the BBMP. Aim for zero plastic in ceremonies To stop the use of single-use plastic in weddings and other functi­ons, BBMP and Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), a citizens waste management group, launched No Waste Ceremonies programme. Caterers and wedding hall owners have supported the programme. On Thursday, BBMP and SWMRT held a meeting with caterers and wedding halls owners reg­arding garbage management and the use of plastic. It was pointed out that since last year, 4,000 tonnes of waste has accumulated in the city, most of which is plastic. BBMP zonal commissioners have asked party halls, kalyana mantapas and caterers to ban single-use plastic. They were told to replace catering items with steel or eco-friendly disposal items. ENS