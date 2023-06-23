Give cash instead of rice to people, BJP leader CT Ravi tells Siddaramaiah govt 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Accusing the Congress government in the state of indulging in politics over procurement of rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Thursday suggested the government to give cash to the people instead of rice. “With the Centre already distributing 5 kg rice, give the people cash. Let them buy rice if they want,” he told a press meet in Mangaluru.

“Whom did you ask before giving guarantees?” he questioned Congress leaders who are blaming the Centre for not providing rice to the state. He also slammed the government for putting riders for availing guarantees. On PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi’s allegation that the BJP-led Centre has hacked the portal of the electricity scheme, Ravi said that after some days, the Congress leaders might also say that the BJP has hacked their minds.

On former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik’s statement that the entire country will burn like Manipur if Narendra Modi continues as Prime Minister, Ravi stated that there is a conspiracy at play behind the Manipur violence and added that efforts are on to put an end to the same.

Ravi expressed confidence of the BJP faring well in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in Karnataka. “Our vote share is intact, but we lost power in the Assembly polls due to various reasons and I don’t want to get into the details. In the last Lok Sabha polls, we got more than 50 per cent votes. People will vote for Modi if they want the country to succeed,” he said.

However, he refused to comment on Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha blaming ‘adjustment politics’ of some BJP leaders for the party’s defeat in the state. Stating that the nine years of Modi rule has brought remarkable changes in the country, he said one can see the changes if Modi’s rule is compared with 10 years of the UPA rule. He said the Opposition leaders are concerned about their future, and hence, are claiming that democracy is in danger. “Modi has strengthened democracy and its goals. While the BJP is for schemes, the Congress and its allies are known for scams and dynastic politics,” he alleged.

