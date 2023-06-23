Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Fulfil promises before July 4 or face protest, B S Yediyurappa warns Congress

Addressing BJP office-bearers, he said, “The Congress has not fulfilled its five guarantees, which were promised before the polls.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurates the BJP convention in Chitradurga on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA:  Coming down heavily on the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday advised the Grand Old Party to relinquish power if it lacks the capacity to fulfil the assurances it gave the public prior to the election. He added that the BJP leaders will sit in protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha grounds from July 5. 

Addressing BJP office-bearers, he said, “The Congress has not fulfilled its five guarantees, which were promised before the polls. The BJP will take the fight inside the House, as well as on the streets, from July 5, to pressurise the government to fulfil the assurances.”

“Following the Governor’s address on July 4, our struggle will commence the next day. The government should implement the guarantees without imposing any conditions,” he added. Further, he said that the BJP MLAs and defeated candidates will be taking part in the struggle, so that the government will bow to the pressure and implement the assurances.

“The government has introduced the Shakti scheme by attaching several conditions to it, and the BJP will force the government to implement all the four other schemes before July 4, or else I will protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha from July 5,” said Yediyurappa. 

The former CM also advised the state government to relinquish power if it lacks the capacity to fulfil its five guarantees it assured the people before the election.  He also said that the state government should give 15 kg of rice, which includes 5 kg given by the Centre, to the citizens, while the Congress  has assured 10 kg of free rice. Along with this, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana should also be implemented among the state’s farmers, he mentioned. 

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy said the welfare programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be popularised in the public in a big way before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and ensure that Modi wins for a third time. “It is the duty of the party workers to reach out to every home and ensure that the people vote for Narendra Modi,” he said.
 

