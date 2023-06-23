No parent will send their wards to government schools if they see the toilets: Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dissatisfied with the state government’s stand that it will provide basic infrastructure to schools based on the funds available in the next five years, the Karnataka High Court made scathing remarks that no parent would like to send their wards to government schools, if they come to know about the pathetic condition of toilets there.

Noting that it is very painful and shocking, the court said it may not be even a distant dream for parents to expect a school building with infrastructure, as specified in the RTE Act and Rules. These remarks were made by the division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice MGS Kamal on Thursday, after taking note of the casual attitude of the state government in the allocation of funds, while hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on out-of-school (OOS) children.

Referring to the recommendation of amicus curiae KN Phanindra for fixing a time-frame to allocate funds for infrastructure in the budget, the court observed that the government had sought five years to allocate funds, though three governments were formed after these proceedings were initiated in 2013.

“Such a response would certainly fail to meet the recommendation for allocation of funds... Unless such budgetary allocation of funds is made, no fruitful purpose would be served... We reiterate that the state government must specify allocation of funds in the budget within the stipulated period,” the court said.

Disturbing feature

On the attempt of the Department of School Education and Literacy to show drinking water and toilet facilities, which are far removed from the factual position given by data in the post-March 2023 report, the court said it is “mere eyewash and a very disturbing feature”.

As per data submitted in March, 464 of a total of 47,601 schools don’t have toilets. However, the latest data shows that only 38 schools lack toilets. How could such huge progress be possible within three months, the court questioned.

After going through the report submitted by the department, the court noted that “the report shocks our conscience”. A photograph of a toilet in a school in North Karnataka doesn’t show whether it is meant for boys or girls, it’s in a shabby condition with bushes in front. The outer wall and door seem to have been painted recently.

Similarly, there is no water available in another toilet, and an attendant carries drinking water on the head from outside. “It is painful and shocking. We may not say more than anything that no parent would like to send a ward where such a toilet facility is available... what is called a toilet facility is only for namesake, that is four walls, a door...,” the court said.

The court directed the government to provide water for drinking and cleaning within two weeks, and to conduct a fresh survey of schools involving the secretary of the Taluk Legal Services Authority.

