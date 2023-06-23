Now in Congress, will former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar hold the key for 2024 polls?  

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The Congress could have rehabilitated former chief minister Jagadish Shettar by betting on Lingayat votes in the upcoming elections, including next year’s General Election, but he seems to have failed to reward the Grand Old Party either by engineering defections in the BJP in the recently concluded mayoral and deputy mayoral polls to the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation.

Ever since he lost the Assembly election, talks emerged in the Congress to compensate for Shettar’s loss by giving him some other position, either in the party or the government. In fact, speculations were there on making him a minister in the Siddaramiah cabinet. But while the party did not even consider Athani MLA Laxman Savadi, who deserted the saffron party ahead of the election, chances of Shettar getting a ministerial berth were slim to nil.

With the announcement of the election for three vacant seats in the Legislative Council, the Congress’ top consideration was Shettar and the latter has got a tenure of five years as a member of the Upper House. By becoming an MLC, he could remain relevant in politics, particularly in the Dharwad district, but earning the confidence of voters again would be a challenge.

According to party sources, Shettar may get more responsibility in the party organisation in North Karnataka, of preparing the ground for the Lok Sabha polls. Since the Grand Old Party has no able candidate to face Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in the Dharwad constituency, Shettar could be an

option for it to tame the saffron party in its bastion.

Of course, Shettar is getting high regard in the party, but he has given nothing in return. There was a lot of hope on him to initiate cross-voting by some BJP members in the mayoral and deputy mayoral election to the HDMC, but it could not happen as the saffron party kept its flock together. It may not have bothered the top leaders, but local leaders are greatly disappointed.

A senior Congress leader said, “The party has barely benefited from Shettar’s entry into its fold. On the contrary, he has been rewarded with an Upper House membership for the tenure till the next Assembly election.” Moreover, Shettar has restricted himself to his close supporters, not mingling with the local leaders and not even visiting the party office. Such an approach of the senior leader would not enthuse the party cadre, he added.

Meanwhile, Shettar’s detractors in the BJP said it has been proved once again that Shettar owes his political success to the party and its organisation. A BJP leader said, “While the party offered him a Rajya Sabha membership, he rejected it. After a bitter defeat, he is now forced to accept Council membership. Let the Congress adopt any tactic, people are clever as they decide with their conscience.”

Sources in the Congress said that though Shettar claims that his joining the party was unconditional and he was never after any position, his political vulnerability has forced him to remain relevant, so he lobbied for an Upper House seat. The party has also rewarded him, expecting some positive outcome in the General Election. “Now, it is up to him to pay back to the party,” they added.



