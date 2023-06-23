Power tariff hike: Be ready to pay steep hotel bills

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Masala dosa, idlis, and filter coffee might cost you more in various hotels after the power tariff hike coupled with the rise in prices of coffee powder, pulses, vegetables and red chillies. The cost of milk and rice are also expected to soar.

Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Associations have said that increase in food prices across the city is inevitable, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been informed. They also said that they have met Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday, who assured them to look into the matter and hold a meeting soon regarding the demands of the hotel industry on the ease of doing business, permitting hotels to be open round the clock and other issues.

“Coffee powder now costs Rs 100 per kg. Tomato prices have doubled. Prices of red chillies and pulses have shot up. Power tariff hike is multiplying the burden,” said PC Rao, president of the association.

“Post power tariff hike, we have received the first bill.

Bescom MD has asked us to wait for the second bill to know the exact hike,” Rao said, adding that the hike in power tariff has increased the operations cost of not only the hotel industry but for others. “We are expecting the cost of rice will go up as the mill owners are considering increasing the price. Milk is also expected to become costlier.”

Some small hotels have already hiked the price, he said, adding that the association hopes that the government interferes and withdraws the power tariff hike, and control inflation of essential commodities.

Zero tickets must to avoid revenue loss, conductors told

Every woman passenger under Shakti must be issued a zero ticket, BMTC conductors have been told. Lapses in will result in revenue loss for the transport corporations as the govern­ment will reimburse them based on the zero ticket sales val­ue. “During peak hours, it becomes a problem issu­ing zero tic­kets. Each woman shows a different ID card, some in Ka­n­n­­ada and in English. We have to verify it,” said a conductor.

