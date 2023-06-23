Submit reports on tourist insurance cover: Chief Conservator of Forests

Home States Karnataka

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife, has ordered all conservators of forests to submit reports on extending insurance cover to tourists visiting ecotourism zones.

KARWAR:   The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Wildlife, has ordered all conservators of forests to submitting reports on extending insurance cover to tourists visiting ecotourism zones. The order is in response to letters from a Belagavi-based wildlife activist Giridhar Kulkarni.

The PCCF has written to the chief conservators of forests of Ballari, Chamarajanagar, Belagavi, Bengaluru and Dharwad, and the conservators of forests of Mysuru, Kodagu, Chikka­magaluru, Canara, Hassan and Kalaburagi circles seeking reports on the action taken in connection with Kulkarni’s letters received on January 5, March 25 and May 25.

Kulkarni referred to a boat accident at Thekkady in Periyar Tiger Reserve in Kerala in this regard. 
Such an agreement should be in place as the Karnataka Tourism Policy 2020-26 aims at providing a safe and high quality experience to tourists, Kulkarni stated.

‘Forest dept should have pact with insurance firms’

In his letter dated January 5, Kulkarni referred to activities such as trekking, kayaking, jet ski, birding, dolphin ride, safari, zip-line, boat ride and visit to elephant camps in ecotourism zones conducted by the Karnataka Forest Department or Jungle Lodges and Resorts or Karnataka Ecotourism Development Boards and stated that there are chances of attacks by wild animals on tourists, and drowning and other accidents involving visitors.

Hence, it would be better for the forest department to have an agreement with an insurance company to provide insurance cover to tourists. In his second letter, Kulkarni stated that the MD of Jungle Lodges and Resorts has signed an agreement with an insurance company to provide insurance cover to visitors.
He said even Kerala’s Forest Department is providing insurance cover to those visiting ecotourism zones in that state.

