Home States Karnataka

US consulate to come up in Bengaluru

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a senior White House official made it official on Thursday.

Published: 23rd June 2023 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Soon, Bengalureans need not travel to Chennai for a US visa, with the United States announcing that it will set up new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while an Indian mission would be established in Seattle.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, a senior White House official made it official on Thursday. “The United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle, and look forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States,” the official said. Currently, India already has five consulates in the US – in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta, as well as an embassy in Washington.

While there isn’t an official timeline for setting up the consulate, the official said the population of Indian students in the US is steadily growing, which is why the decision for additional consulates was made. According to the official, as many as 1,25,000 visas were issued to Indian students in 2022, with Indians making up 20 per cent of the foreign student population.

On Thursday, Bengaluru South MP Tejaswi Surya, who had campaigned for the opening of the consulate in 2019, thanked the Central government. “As India’s fastest growing city and IT powerhouse with thousands of international companies, it was a long pending ask. This will help lakhs of Kannadigas and our city,” Surya said on his social media.

Further, he said the move would help lakhs of students in the city who aim to travel to the US for their higher education. “The US consulate in Bengaluru, apart from making it convenient for lakhs of students from the city, will enhance commerce and cooperation between India and the United States. I once again thank the Modi Government for promoting the interests of Bengaluru and ensuring that a long-pending request is fulfilled,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru US visa
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp