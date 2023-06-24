Bengaluru Metro Pink Line all set for December 2024 launch

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The work on the 21.25-km Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro between Nagawara and Kalena Agrahara is all set to meet its December 2024 deadline. Metro connectivity between Outer Ring Road and Bannerghatta Road will change the city’s traffic scene completely, say top officials of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

A view of an underconstruction

Shivajinagar Metro Station

With underground tunnelling hiccups well behind, things appeared smooth when The New Indian Express was given access to three stations along the 13.89-km underground corridor between Dairy Circle and Nagawara of this Reach-6 line.

The elevated stretch running for 7.5 km from Tavarekere (earlier Swagath Cross) to Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere), contracted to GR Infra Limited, now finds itself in a safe position. “The elevated portion will be ready well before the line’s target of December next year. Of the 251 segmental spans, 43 are yet to be completed. We are looking at commencing laying of tracks by October this year. Work to build the stations have progressed steadily and only finishing works remain,” a senior official said.

The underground network has been divided into four packages to facilitate speedier construction: Dairy Circle to Vellara Junction (RT-01); Vellara Junction to Shivaji Nagar (RT-02); Shivajinagar to Pottery Town (RT-03) and Tannery Road to Nagawara (RT-04). Of these, RT-03 and RT-04 were contracted to Larsen & Toubro Limited and they have completed the tunnelling work.

Subrahmanya Gudge, Chief Engineer (Underground-1), said “The other two packages where tunnelling is on are progressing well. A total of 78% tunnelling has been completed at Jayanagar Fire station near Dairy Circle (4,172m of 5,343m) in the RT-01 package contracted to AFCONS and 50% completed in Tannery Road to North Ramp (3,185m of 6,370m) in the RT-04 package contracted to ITD Cementation Ltd.”

Dayanand Shetty, Chief Engineer (Underground-2), said, “Tunga and Bhadra TBMs are still tunnelling between Venkateshpura and KG Halli. These TBMs will break through at KG Halli station before being launched for final drive between KG Halli and Nagawara. It will be done by February 2024.”

Of the three out of 12 UG stations TNIE visited, the station structure was ready at MG Road and granite laying work had begun while at Shivajinagar, 94% of civil works were ready. Langford Station, which goes down to 75ft, was being constructed with a different construction strategy adopted to speed it up.

