Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru Police to seek education department probe into Montessori girl assault 

After a video footage of a girl being assaulted by a boy in a Montessori school in the city went viral, the Bengaluru Police have asked the education department to investigate the incident.

Published: 24th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  After a video footage of a girl being assaulted by a boy in a Montessori school in the city went viral, the Bengaluru Police have asked the education department to investigate the incident.
Following the incident, Bengaluru police said that they were initially investigating the matter, but the girl’s parents refused to file a complaint against the school authorities after they spoke to the authorities regarding the incident.

However, the police have said that they will approach the education department, seeking an investigation.
Officers of the Subramanyapura Police Station told TNIE, “A two-and-a-half-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy are involved in the incident.

According to the school authorities, "an attendant had left them alone for a few minutes as two other kids had to be taken to the washroom. Other attendants were either busy or on sick leave. Due to this, the parents decided not to file a complaint. So, we will not be investigating the matter.” However, they said the education department will probe into the incident to find out if any action can be taken against the school authorities.

The incident came to light Wednesday when the girl came home, and her parents noticed bite marks and bruises on her hands. The parents approached the school, and saw the CCTV footage. Netizens were outraged after the video went viral. The Montessori authorities have refused to comment on the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Montessori girl assault  Bengaluru Police
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp