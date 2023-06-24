Bengaluru Police to seek education department probe into Montessori girl assault 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a video footage of a girl being assaulted by a boy in a Montessori school in the city went viral, the Bengaluru Police have asked the education department to investigate the incident.

Following the incident, Bengaluru police said that they were initially investigating the matter, but the girl’s parents refused to file a complaint against the school authorities after they spoke to the authorities regarding the incident.

However, the police have said that they will approach the education department, seeking an investigation.

Officers of the Subramanyapura Police Station told TNIE, “A two-and-a-half-year-old girl and a five-year-old boy are involved in the incident.

According to the school authorities, "an attendant had left them alone for a few minutes as two other kids had to be taken to the washroom. Other attendants were either busy or on sick leave. Due to this, the parents decided not to file a complaint. So, we will not be investigating the matter.” However, they said the education department will probe into the incident to find out if any action can be taken against the school authorities.

The incident came to light Wednesday when the girl came home, and her parents noticed bite marks and bruises on her hands. The parents approached the school, and saw the CCTV footage. Netizens were outraged after the video went viral. The Montessori authorities have refused to comment on the incident.

