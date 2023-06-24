Delimitation panel work to delay BBMP polls

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) delimitation commission, headed by the Palike Chief Commissioner, will be formed, read an official gazette of the state government. The commission has three months to submit its report, which might defer BBMP polls further.

The Karnataka High Court on June 19 had noted, “As such, we grant 12 weeks’ time to the state government for fresh exercise of delimitation process by strictly adhering to the prescribed guidelines and the relevant provisions of law.” The verdict came after hearing a writ petition filed by former mayor BN Manjunath Reddy.

Complying with the order, the urban development department has issued a notification stating that a four-member commission will be formed, headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. BDA Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban DC, and Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP will be the other members of the commission.

The commission will submit its report in 12 weeks. The commission was also told to undertake fresh exercise of delimitation by strictly adhering to the prescribed guidelines and the relevant provisions of law as directed by the high court. The commission members will take up a study by visiting various spots.

Earlier, the state government had ordered reconstituting the BBMP restructuring committee headed by former chief secretary BS Patil. Besides Patil, the panel comprised former BBMP commissioner Siddaiah and urban expert Ravichandar.

According to the order, the committee will continue with the exercise of reimaging Bengaluru’s governance and administration covering BBMP, urban development department, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, DULT, BMTC, BESCOM and other agencies, which are stakeholders.

XThe committee is also assigned “to work towards implementation of the recommendations subject to government approval and in line with their mandate and to improve the quality of life of all citizens in Bengaluru” and “to strengthen brand Bengaluru”.

