Home States Karnataka

Delimitation panel work to delay BBMP polls

Headed by Palike chief commissioner, the commission will submit its report in 12 weeks

Published: 24th June 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) delimitation commission, headed by the Palike Chief Commissioner, will be formed, read an official gazette of the state government. The commission has three months to submit its report, which might defer BBMP polls further.

The Karnataka High Court on June 19 had noted, “As such, we grant 12 weeks’ time to the state government for fresh exercise of delimitation process by strictly adhering to the prescribed guidelines and the relevant provisions of law.” The verdict came after hearing a writ petition filed by former mayor BN Manjunath Reddy.

Complying with the order, the urban development department has issued a notification stating that a four-member commission will be formed, headed by BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. BDA Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban DC, and Special Commissioner (Revenue), BBMP will be the other members of the commission.

The commission will submit its report in 12 weeks. The commission was also told to undertake fresh exercise of delimitation by strictly adhering to the prescribed guidelines and the relevant provisions of law as directed by the high court. The commission members will take up a study by visiting various spots.

Earlier, the state government had ordered reconstituting the BBMP restructuring committee headed by former chief secretary BS Patil. Besides Patil, the panel comprised former BBMP commissioner Siddaiah and urban expert Ravichandar.

According to the order, the committee will continue with the exercise of reimaging Bengaluru’s governance and administration covering BBMP, urban development department, BDA, BWSSB, BMRDA, DULT, BMTC, BESCOM and other agencies, which are stakeholders.

XThe committee is also assigned “to work towards implementation of the recommendations subject to government approval and in line with their mandate and to improve the quality of life of all citizens in Bengaluru” and “to strengthen brand Bengaluru”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP BBMP polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp