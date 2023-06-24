FIR against teacher for beating Class 4 student 43 times in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against a 35-year-old teacher of a private school at Kadugodi in Whitefield for beating a Class 4 student. The incident came to light on Wednesday after the boy returned home from school with bluish marks on his face and body. When his mother questioned him, he revealed that he was allegedly beaten up by his teacher.

Immediately, the boy’s parents, who are also teachers, rushed to the school and complained to the principal. The parents, who watched the CCTV footage of the classroom, found that the teacher had beaten their son 43 times. The school reportedly terminated the services of the social science teacher after the incident. The boy was allegedly beaten up on Wednesday between 9.15 am and 9.40 am. After a complaint was filed by the boy’s father, the Kadugodi police filed a case against the teacher.

‘Teacher beat my son for 30 mins’

“The teacher has been booked under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Further investigation is on,” said a police officer. The boy’s younger sister also studies in the same school. Two days before the incident, the teacher called the boy’s parents to inform them that his homework was incomplete.

The parents sent a note asking the teacher to ensure their son made note of his homework in his diary. It is said that this communication between the teacher and parents created a problem for the boy. The boy’s father said that being a lecturer himself, he knows there will be discipline issues with some students and teachers initiate corrective steps.

“The CCTV footage showed that the teacher, after reading the note, beat my son for almost 30 mins. She hit him 43 times. When we went to the school to complain. The management said the services of the teacher have been terminated. Dissatisfied, I filed a complaint against the teacher,” he said. The headmaster said, “The services of the teacher have been terminated. We are aware of the police complaint. The CCTV footage confirms that the student was assaulted.”

