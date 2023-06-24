Home States Karnataka

Former minister Somanna stakes claim for Karnataka BJP chief post

Former minister and Veerashaiva Lingayat leader V Somanna, who claimed to have taken on all the tasks given by the BJP high command, has now turned his eyes on the state president’s post. 

Published: 24th June 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:55 AM

Former Karnataka Housing Minister V Somanna. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

“I have been to New Delhi twice after the assembly election. I have apprised central leaders of my 45 years of experience, and appealed to them to make me state president. I have also written to central leaders, including PM Narendra Modi. I don’t know to what extent my candidature is going to be discussed,” he said.

“I have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National President J P Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. I am ready to go to former chief minister Yediyurappa’s house and will take everyone into confidence,” he said.

Somanna also claimed credit for the defeat of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda from Tumakuru LS seat.

Comments

