Former minister Somanna stakes claim for Karnataka BJP chief post

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister and Veerashaiva Lingayat leader V Somanna, who claimed to have taken on all the tasks given by the BJP high command, has now turned his eyes on the state president’s post.

“I have been to New Delhi twice after the assembly election. I have apprised central leaders of my 45 years of experience, and appealed to them to make me state president. I have also written to central leaders, including PM Narendra Modi. I don’t know to what extent my candidature is going to be discussed,” he said.

“I have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National President J P Nadda and General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh. I am ready to go to former chief minister Yediyurappa’s house and will take everyone into confidence,” he said.

Somanna also claimed credit for the defeat of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda from Tumakuru LS seat.

