State government invites Tesla to set up unit, says Karnataka ‘the destination’ to invest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Friday invited Tesla, the world’s largest electric car producer, to invest in the state and set up a manufacturing unit for its cars. Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil tweeted that if Tesla wants to expand its operations in India, “Karnataka state is the Destination for it”.

This development comes just days after Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, Starlink and now the owner of Twitter, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the United States. Musk, after meeting Modi, said he plans to visit India in 2024 and said India holds “more promise than any other large country around the globe.”

Patil also said that the Karnataka government will extend its full cooperation and offer various benefits if Tesla decides to establish its headquarters in Karnataka. “We want the people of Karnataka to have bigger opportunities and create more jobs, if Tesla comes to Karnataka this will open new doors for many people,” Patil elaborated.

“We will decide on a couple of locations and show them where the plant can be built and follow all Union Government rules. We will also discuss the benefits of investing in the state. Karnataka is focused on being the hub of innovation and manufacturing for the next two decades,” he said.

Patil explained that the government is focused on taking the state on the trajectory of industrial growth.

Previously other states like Maharashtra, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana had tweeted asking Tesla to set up units in their respective states.

