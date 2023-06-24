Home States Karnataka

Three of family end life over property row in Karnataka

While Mahadevaswamy was a farmer, Savitha worked as a tailor. Sinchana was studying in Class 9.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:19 AM

By Express News Service

MYSURU:   Upset over a property dispute, a farmer, his wife and their daughter committed suicide in Chamarajanagar taluk on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Mahadevaswamy (42), Savitha (33) and Sinchana (14).

While Mahadevaswamy was a farmer, Savitha worked as a tailor. Sinchana was studying in Class 9. Their elder daughter was studying in college and was living at her grandfather’s house. Neighbours said Mahadevaswamy’s sisters had approached the court for a share in the property which led to the dispute.

While Savitha and Sinchana consumed poison, Mahadevaswamy hanged himself from the ceiling. The incident came to light in the morning when relatives knocked on the door of the house. As there was no response, they broke open the door and found them dead. The victims had left a death note where they requested the police to punish the sisters. 

