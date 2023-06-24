Home States Karnataka

Will give 40 per cent commission proof, says Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president

The previous BJP government had demanded 40% commission to clear these bills, which means a bribe of about Rs 8,000 crore, he alleged and said, “I am ready to produce proof in this regard.”

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna on Friday urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to take steps to clear the dues of contractors, amounting to Rs 20,000 crore.

The previous BJP government had demanded 40% commission to clear these bills, which means a bribe of about Rs 8,000 crore, he alleged and said, “I am ready to produce proof in this regard.”

Kempanna and other office-bearers of the association met Siddaramaiah here. Addressing them, the CM alleged that the previous BJP government’s financial irresponsibility and commission menace caused serious problems for contractors. He said the state’s financial condition worsened under the BJP rule and it may take some time to recover.

Will end commission menace: CM

Siddaramaiah promised the contractors that his government would initiate action to stop the “commission menace” and ensure that their interests are not harmed in any way. Stating that his government is busy making preparations for the budget, he said once it is presented, a meeting of BBMP officials and finance secretaries will be convened.

Action will be taken to clear the pending bills. Kempanna said bills amounting to more than Rs 10,000 crore have to be cleared by the Water Resources Department and under the Nagarothana scheme. Association’s office bearers R Ambikapathi, GM Ravindra, Sankagowda S, Nagaraj, R Manjunath, and Ramesh appealed to Siddaramaiah to take steps to release their money being withheld and issue no objection certificates to them. The CM promised them that it will be done.

