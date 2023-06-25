Home States Karnataka

Anna Bhagya scheme: CM  Siddaramaiah chairs meet to explore rice procurement options

In the over one-hour meeting, issues related to price and transportation of rice from other states or the central agencies were also discussed, they added.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:32 AM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   A day after talks between Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa failed to yield any result over the procurement of rice for the Anna Bhagya scheme, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday held a high-powered meeting to explore other possibilities to procure 2.28 metric tonnes of rice.
Senior officers, including Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal and secretaries of department concerned apprised the CM on states that have offered to help Karnataka with rice, sources told TNSE. 

In the over one-hour meeting, issues related to price and transportation of rice from other states or the central agencies were also discussed, they added. Earlier, Siddaramaiah told reporters that the Central government has  refused to give rice to disrupt the state’s Anna Bhagya scheme.  “They have tonnes of rice, and they will auction it to private organisations, but not to the states. They are not willing to give rice despite the fact that we are ready to pay for it,” he said.

“Of the five guarantees, the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women in government buses, has already been launched. The free electricity scheme will be implemented from July 1. Although we are willing to provide rice, it is not available as 2.28 lakh metric tonnes is required. Therefore, we have asked for the price quotation from government agencies like National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation Of India, Kendriya Bhandar, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, and negotiations have taken place,” he said.

A decision will be taken regarding the quantity and price of rice as tenders should be called to procure rice in the open market. “Distribution of maize and ragi is an option and it will be given up to  6 months as there is not enough stock to supply for the whole year.” 

