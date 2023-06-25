Home States Karnataka

CM Siddaramaiah shuns Vaastu, takes South door

After learning about the reason, he said, “A healthy mind, a clean heart, caring for other people, good clean air and good illumination is the best Vaastu.”

Published: 25th June 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

CM Siddaramaiah walks through the South door in Vidhana Soudha on Saturday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:   This was the South facing door in the CMO in Vidhana Soudha that was shut, and no CM in the past dared to walk through it. The reason: It was not Vaastu compliant and walking through it was considered inauspicious.

CM Siddaramaiah asked DPAR officials about who had the keys and got it opened and walked through it. Siddaramaiah, who arrived at Vidhana Soudha to hold a meeting with senior officials on Anna Bhagya, noticed the South door was closed.

After learning about the reason, he said, “A healthy mind, a clean heart, caring for other people, good clean air and good illumination is the best Vaastu.” In contrast, Vidhana Soudha has seen structural alterations such as breaking walls, shifting doors from one end to the other, keeping water tanks always full and many other remedies in the rooms of ministers to make them Vaastu-compliant. 

Siddaramaiah had visited Chamarajanagar as CM many times from 2013 to 2018 although other CMs were scared to go there for the fear of losing power. Former IGP K Arkesh, who was a member of the Anti-Superstition Committee, said, “Siddaramaiah is doing this to promote scientific temper. It is a constitutional mandate. He is systematically trying to prove that superstitions are dangerous.’’

