Karnataka: Woman who lost her house to 2019 floods writes to President seeking permission to kill self

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: A flood victim in Kodagu has demanded the government to either build her a house or allow her to kill herself.

The woman, Shantha, lives in Nellihudikeri and she is in dire straits.

She recently wrote to President Droupadi Murmu narrating her plight. Shantha said several houses, including hers, were washed away in the 2019 floods following a breach in the Cauvery River.

The villages of Nellihudikeri, Siddapura, Karadigodu, Guhya, and surrounding low-lying areas were affected by the floods, she said.

Shantha, in her letter to the President, recalled that the then government headed by Yediyurappa promised the flood victims new houses. The government had also promised to pay the monthly rent for houses in which the victims stayed till the construction of new houses for the flood victims was completed. But the government failed to keep its promise.

Shantha earns a living by working as a domestic help.

In her letter, Shantha noted that she is now staying in a rented house and she is unable to pay the monthly rent.

"The financial situation, she added, is worsening by the day."

She signed off saying, "Either build me a house to live or grant me permission to kill myself."

