Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Woman who lost her house to 2019 floods writes to President seeking permission to kill self

In her letter to the President of India, Shantha briefed that the administration and authorities have failed to provide houses to the 2019 flood victims.

Published: 25th June 2023 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Flood victim Shantha seeks permission to be euthanized. (Photo | EPS)

By Prajna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: A flood victim in Kodagu has demanded the government to either build her a house or allow her to kill herself.

The woman, Shantha, lives in Nellihudikeri and she is in dire straits.

She recently wrote to President Droupadi Murmu narrating her plight. Shantha said several houses, including hers, were washed away in the 2019 floods following a breach in the Cauvery River.

The villages of Nellihudikeri, Siddapura, Karadigodu, Guhya, and surrounding low-lying areas were affected by the floods, she said.

Shantha, in her letter to the President, recalled that the then government headed by Yediyurappa promised the flood victims new houses. The government had also promised to pay the monthly rent for houses in which the victims stayed till the construction of new houses for the flood victims was completed. But the government failed to keep its promise.

Shantha earns a living by working as a domestic help. 

In her letter, Shantha noted that she is now staying in a rented house and she is unable to pay the monthly rent. 

"The financial situation, she added, is worsening by the day."

She signed off saying, "Either build me a house to live or grant me permission to kill myself."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu domestic help flood victim Droupadi Murmu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp