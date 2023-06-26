17 resorts, restaurants demolished in heritage area of Hampi in one week

Amit S Upadhye By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Authorities in Hampi have brought down 17 resorts and restaurants in and around the heritage area of Hampi over the last one week. All these resorts were running despite notices served to them three months ago.

They were running within the Unesco-protected zone and buffer areas. The operations were carried out in Sanapur, Anegundi in Koppal and Kamalapur and Kaddirampur areas in Vijayanagara districts.

The authorities said that apart from homestays, resorts and hotels, several hospitality structures that were constructed in front of many houses were also razed. The government has already offered alternative land and planned a tourism zone at a village in Koppal district.

40 structures razed in 2 years

But many resort owners have not taken the of fer, instead, they have approached court to bring a stay against further demolitions. So far, nearly 40 structures have been razed by the authorities in the last two years. Recently, the villagers and resort owners protested against the authorities over the demolition.

“Most homestays and hospitality structures were temporary and attracted tourists from all over the world. The authorities must make alternative arrangements to ensure there is enough space for locals to run our business like before,” said a resort owner from Sanapur.

Officials from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority said that all the resorts that were demolished had received notices three months ago. “The operation was conducted with the help of the police. All the demolished structures were part of the Hampi heritage zone. As per laws, no construction can be allowed in these areas,” said an official.

HUBBALLI: Authorities in Hampi have brought down 17 resorts and restaurants in and around the heritage area of Hampi over the last one week. All these resorts were running despite notices served to them three months ago. They were running within the Unesco-protected zone and buffer areas. The operations were carried out in Sanapur, Anegundi in Koppal and Kamalapur and Kaddirampur areas in Vijayanagara districts. The authorities said that apart from homestays, resorts and hotels, several hospitality structures that were constructed in front of many houses were also razed. The government has already offered alternative land and planned a tourism zone at a village in Koppal district. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 40 structures razed in 2 years But many resort owners have not taken the of fer, instead, they have approached court to bring a stay against further demolitions. So far, nearly 40 structures have been razed by the authorities in the last two years. Recently, the villagers and resort owners protested against the authorities over the demolition. “Most homestays and hospitality structures were temporary and attracted tourists from all over the world. The authorities must make alternative arrangements to ensure there is enough space for locals to run our business like before,” said a resort owner from Sanapur. Officials from the Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority said that all the resorts that were demolished had received notices three months ago. “The operation was conducted with the help of the police. All the demolished structures were part of the Hampi heritage zone. As per laws, no construction can be allowed in these areas,” said an official.