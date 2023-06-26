Home States Karnataka

KSRTC clarifies on misleading accident video

The injured women, identified as S Shanta Kumari got her right hand severed and Rajamma’s right hand was severely injured.

KSRTC buses used for representational purpose | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after a video alleging that two women passengers got their hands injured while boarding a KSRTC bus via the window panel went viral on social media platforms, the bus corporation on Sunday clarified that they were injured in an accident and not while boarding the bus. 

It stated that the viral video mislead people by claiming that the women were injured while attempting to get into the bus through the window due to a surge in passengers after the launch of the Shakti scheme that offers free travel to women. 

Two women passengers sitting on the window seat on the right side of the KSRTC bus were injured as a vehicle coming in the opposite direction hit them, the clarification stated, adding that the accident happened on June 18 at Hullehalli of Mandya district while operating on Nanjangudu - T Narasipura route.

The injured women, identified as S Shanta Kumari got her right hand severed and Rajamma’s right hand was severely injured. The victims were given first aid at Nanjangud government hospital and later shifted to a leading private hospital in Mysuru for further treatment. KSRTC maintained that the bus driver was not at fault.

