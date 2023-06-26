‘Need to sensitise MLAs on tobacco-control steps’  

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of the orientation programme set to be held between June 26 and 28 for the MLAs, officials from the State Tobacco Control Cell, Department of Health and Family Welfare, have proposed to hold a session on tobacco control. The session is aimed to sensitise elected representatives on various tobacco control measures and create awareness so that they help in the better implementation of the policies.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the three-day orientation programme for the MLAs at Nelamangala on Monday. “We have submitted a proposal to Assembly Speaker UT Khader requesting him to allocate time in the three-day orientation programme so that tobacco control experts can sensitise them so that they will be in a better position to frame policies and take decisions,” an official said.

“The state-level Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) needs to be amended. When the elected representatives are sensitised on the need for the amendment, they will ensure that the amendment bill when tabled in the House is passed,” the official said, adding that they want the attention of the elected representatives towards banning hookah bars, abolish the provision for designated smoking area in hotels and restaurants and banning all kinds of tobacco advertisement.

Further, the official said that they want the implementation of vendor licensing that mandates a vendor to obtain a license to sell tobacco products. The session is likely to be led by the State Tobacco Control Cell with other tobacco control experts like Oncologist Dr Vishal Rao and others conducting the session for the MLAs.

