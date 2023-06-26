Home States Karnataka

Only Congress can ensure progress: CM Siddaramaiah

Only a non-BJP government at the Centre to uplift downtrodden, curb corruption, and take the country on the path of development.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a Congress Maha Samavesha in Sangli, Maharashtra, on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The country needs a non-Bharatiya Janata Party government to ensure development, said Chief Minister Siddaramiah after taking part in a Congress Maha Samavesha in Sangli, Maharashtra Sunday. He urged party workers to work together in the Lok Sabha polls next year, and ensure BJP’s defeat.

Only a non-BJP government at the Centre to uplift the downtrodden, curb corruption, and take the country on the path of development. “We have to launch a movement like that of the Independence struggle in the next Lok Sabha polls to remove BJP from power,” the chief minister added.

Mocking the slogan “acche din”, Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to recover the black money and deposit Rs 15 lakh in the account of every citizen and 18 crore jobs in 9 years, but instead, youths are losing jobs.

He also pointed out that prices of fuel, cement and food items have soared. “Modi claims that he will not tolerate corruption, but the previous BJP government was steeped in 40% commission,” he said. “They (BJP) are against the Constitution. Farmers, poor people and the minorities are now living in fear. It is the responsibility of the Congress to remove BJP from power at the Centre and in Maharashtra,” he said.

