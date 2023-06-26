Home States Karnataka

Permit euthanasia: Kodagu flood victim asks President's aid to build house 

Shantha, 66, a resident of Kodagu district who lost her house in the 2019 floods, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her permission for euthanasia.

Shantha had lost her home in the 2019 Kodagu floods

MADIKERI:  Shantha, 66, a resident of Kodagu district who lost her house in the 2019 floods, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking her permission for euthanasia.

“Either help me build a house (she urged the government) or give me permission to kill myself,” Shantha wrote to the President highlighting the failure of the district administration and the authorities concerned in granting her a house. Shantha’s village of Nellihudikeri was one among the several hamlets in Kodagu that was flooded in 2019.

At present, Shantha, a widow, stays with her son in a rented house and works as a domestic help. In the aftermath of the floods, Shantha took shelter in a nearby relief centre. “The then CM BS Yeddiyurappa and other ministers promised us of building new houses. The government also assured us of paying our rents till the houses were ready.  However, none of this happened,” she wrote in the letter. 

