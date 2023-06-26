Plan afoot to suppress the Hindu voice in Karnataka: Vijaypura BJP MLA Yatnal

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: “A systematic plan is on to suppress the voice of Hindus in the state. CT Ravi (BJP national general secretary) was made to lose the Assembly elections by spreading fake news about BL Santhosh (BJP national general secretary - organisation). BJP has to come to power to protect Hindus and our nation,” said Vijaypura BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal.

Speaking at the BJP district-level party workers’ meeting organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Belagavi on Sunday, he lashed out at the meeting of opposition parties in Patna, saying it was a meeting of thieves. “Their plan is to bankrupt our country on the lines of Pakistan. Do you want India to become a Pakistan,” he asked party workers, appealing to them to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the next year’s elections.

He said some leaders from his own party tried to defeat him. “But Bommai and I proved ourselves by winning the elections without visiting our constituencies. Party workers are aware of the leaders who worked to defeat party candidates. My election in Vijayapura too was not easy. Those who worked against me lost the election,” he said, indirectly targeting former minister Murugesh Nirani.

He exhorted party workers saying, “Nothing can happen if you sit at home and regret the loss. We all should start working together to bring BJP back to power.” The present Congress government cannot implement the five guarantees. “Now, their true colours are being revealed and anarchy is prevailing in the state. The Siddaramaiah-DK Shivakumar government will not complete its five-year term. This government will implode before or after the parliamentary elections.”

