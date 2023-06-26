Home States Karnataka

They only want Modi’s defeat, not country's progress: Bommai hits out at Opposition meet

“There is no leader who can stand in front of PM Modi. The entire country has accepted Modi’s leadership.

Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  Former CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday took a dig at the recent Opposition meeting in Patna saying that they discussed only about ways to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 and not about the country’s progress.

Bommai was speaking at a BJP party workers’ meeting here. “PM Modi will not lose and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not get married,” he said recalling RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s advice to the Congress leader. 

“There is no leader who can stand in front of PM Modi. The entire country has accepted Modi’s leadership. Congress will not win in 2024,” the former CM said. Bommai said the BJP will win 25 seats in Karnataka and said the state always votes differently in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

“Congress was in power in 2013, but we won 18 seats in 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. In 2019, there was a Congress-JDS coalition government in the state... but we won 25 of the 28 seats,” he added. Bommai said the country witnessed several terror attacks during the UPA regime between 2004 and 2014.

“But after BJP came to power, PM Modi destroyed the arrogance of Pakistan,” he added. He also criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in the state over its five guarantees. “The government has lost its popularity within a month of coming to power.

Even the road transport corporations will shut down their operations in the state owing to the Shakti scheme. There is no rain... all reservoirs are empty. But the government is not thinking about it,” he said, adding that the Congress has no moral right to accuse the Centre of not giving rice.

Bommai said he takes responsibility for the BJP’s loss in Karnataka. “My government implemented several welfare schemes. We set aside Rs 5,500 crore for irrigation projects. We also granted Rs 5,000 crore for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region. All the good works implemented by us were not highlighted enough,” Bommai elaborated.

