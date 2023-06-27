Audit of forest lands in Karnataka soon: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that the forest department will conduct a survey and audit of all forest lands in the state. Revealing this to reporters here on the sidelines of the launch of a logo of the department, Khandre asserted that no forest land will be diverted to anyone or any department for non-forest purposes. All encroached forest lands will be recovered, he said.

He said the purpose of the survey is to know the exact boundaries of forest lands, extent of encroachment and areas of conflict. This will include construction of resorts, roads, houses, villages, agricultural lands and even areas affected by landslides and other natural calamities.

The minister said forest officials have been given three months to complete the exercise. Technology will be used for assessment and survey. However, emphasis will be on physical and manual surveys by staffers of the department. Audit reports will be sent to the Centre and the Supreme Court.

Khandre said the assessment will include deemed forest patches. Of the 10 lakh hectares of deemed forests, 3.32 lakh hectares have been identified.

Will try to convince tribals to move out: Minister

The assessment has been informed to the Supreme Court. To assess the deemed forest areas and those outside forest boundaries, Khandre said officials of the revenue department should join hands with the forest department.

Khandre said during the survey, priority will be given to areas where there is conflict. As per the Forest Survey of India report of 2021-22, the green cover of Karnataka has increased by 1,02,500 hectares. The joint survey and audit report will be shared with the government to decide on the action to be taken to protect and preserve forest lands.

Pertaining to the issue of land diversion, Khandre said no forest land will be given to anyone or any agency. There will be zero tolerance for this. Stern action will be taken against those felling trees.

On the issue of relocation of tribal people, Khandre said the areas where they are living in the forests will be studied. They will be convinced to move out under the tribals’ relocation programme. But if they are against relocation, they will not be disturbed.

He said that he has also sought a report on plantation and afforestation works done in the past three years. Citing an example of Chikkamagaluru, Khandre said the survival rate of saplings planted, according to the department, is 60%. The survival rate will be more in rain-fed areas.

BENGALURU: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said that the forest department will conduct a survey and audit of all forest lands in the state. Revealing this to reporters here on the sidelines of the launch of a logo of the department, Khandre asserted that no forest land will be diverted to anyone or any department for non-forest purposes. All encroached forest lands will be recovered, he said. He said the purpose of the survey is to know the exact boundaries of forest lands, extent of encroachment and areas of conflict. This will include construction of resorts, roads, houses, villages, agricultural lands and even areas affected by landslides and other natural calamities. The minister said forest officials have been given three months to complete the exercise. Technology will be used for assessment and survey. However, emphasis will be on physical and manual surveys by staffers of the department. Audit reports will be sent to the Centre and the Supreme Court.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Khandre said the assessment will include deemed forest patches. Of the 10 lakh hectares of deemed forests, 3.32 lakh hectares have been identified. Will try to convince tribals to move out: Minister The assessment has been informed to the Supreme Court. To assess the deemed forest areas and those outside forest boundaries, Khandre said officials of the revenue department should join hands with the forest department. Khandre said during the survey, priority will be given to areas where there is conflict. As per the Forest Survey of India report of 2021-22, the green cover of Karnataka has increased by 1,02,500 hectares. The joint survey and audit report will be shared with the government to decide on the action to be taken to protect and preserve forest lands. Pertaining to the issue of land diversion, Khandre said no forest land will be given to anyone or any agency. There will be zero tolerance for this. Stern action will be taken against those felling trees. On the issue of relocation of tribal people, Khandre said the areas where they are living in the forests will be studied. They will be convinced to move out under the tribals’ relocation programme. But if they are against relocation, they will not be disturbed. He said that he has also sought a report on plantation and afforestation works done in the past three years. Citing an example of Chikkamagaluru, Khandre said the survival rate of saplings planted, according to the department, is 60%. The survival rate will be more in rain-fed areas.