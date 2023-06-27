BJP readying munition to target Congress in session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Budget session, the Opposition BJP is gearing up to target the Siddaramaiah government on several issues, including the delay in implementation of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the recent Assembly elections and withdrawal of several laws passed by the previous Bommai government.

The session, which will begin on July 3, will end on July 14, and Siddaramaiah will present the budget on July 7.

According to sources, the BJP is planning to take on the government both inside and outside the House. While former CM BS Yediyurappa is planning for a dharna outside Vidhana Soudha over the guarantees, BJP MLAs and MLCs are keeping their ammunition ready to target the Congress.

BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan told TNIE that their focus will be on the delay in implementation of the Congress guarantees. “Ahead of polls, the Congress announced that everything will be free for all. But now in power, they are adding conditions for every scheme. We will raise this issue,” he said. “They have also decided to withdraw some chapters from textbooks which were included during the BJP government. We will fight both inside and outside the House,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to finalise the Leader of Opposition and this has not gone down well with a few legislators. “We are waiting for the high command’s nod. We need an aggressive leader and the decision should have been taken by now,” a party insider told TNIE.

