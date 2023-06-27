Home States Karnataka

BJP readying munition to target Congress in session

BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan told TNIE that their focus will be on the delay in implementation of the Congress guarantees.

Published: 27th June 2023 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag. (Photo | PTI)

Representational image of BJP flag. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Ahead of the Budget session, the Opposition BJP is gearing up to target the Siddaramaiah government on several issues, including the delay in implementation of the five guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the recent Assembly elections and withdrawal of several laws passed by the previous Bommai government.

The session, which will begin on July 3, will end on July 14, and Siddaramaiah will present the budget on July 7.

According to sources, the BJP is planning to take on the government both inside and outside the House. While former CM BS Yediyurappa is planning for a dharna outside Vidhana Soudha over the guarantees, BJP MLAs and MLCs are keeping their ammunition ready to target the Congress.

BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan told TNIE that their focus will be on the delay in implementation of the Congress guarantees. “Ahead of polls, the Congress announced that everything will be free for all. But now in power, they are adding conditions for every scheme. We will raise this issue,” he said. “They have also decided to withdraw some chapters from textbooks which were included during the BJP government. We will fight both inside and outside the House,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is yet to finalise the Leader of Opposition and this has not gone down well with a few legislators. “We are waiting for the high command’s nod. We need an aggressive leader and the decision should have been taken by now,” a party insider told TNIE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp