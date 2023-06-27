Bommai remains mum as BJP netas clash at district-level meetings

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA/BAGALKOT: The simmering differences between state BJP leaders and factionalism within the party came to the fore at meetings in Vijayapura and Bagalkot on Monday. The meetings witnessed noisy scenes when leaders traded charges against each other in the presence of former chief minister Bommai and others.

Only a few days ago, senior leaders such as former minister CP Yogeshwar, MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal, MP Pratap Simha and CT Ravi had alleged that “adjustment politics” with rival parties was one of the main reasons for BJP’s debacle in the Assembly elections.

At the meeting in Vijayapura, supporters of Yatnal started raising slogans in his support after MLA Shashikala Jolle appealed to voters to re-elect MP Ramesh Jigajinagi in the coming Lok Sabha elections. It was indeed an embarrassing moment for Bommai who chaired the meeting. He remained a mute spectator to the unruly scenes at the meeting.

BJP workers raise slogans during a meeting in Bagalkot on Monday

The supporters of Yatnal objected to Jolle’s statement and raised slogans in favour of their leader. They kept chanting “BRP, BRP...” (Basangouda Ramangouda Patil Yatnal) even as police tried to pacify them. Having felt insulted, Jigajinagi, former minister Murgesh Nirani and former MLAs AS Patil Nadahalli and SK Bellubbi left the venue.

Addressing reporters later, Nirani accused Yatnal of defaming the party through his supporters. “After winning the Assembly elections, Yatnal is behaving like a supreme leader who can do anything. Let me make it clear, the party leaders are watching and they will take action against him,” he said.

Meanwhile, chaos prevailed at the meeting in Bagalkot when members of two groups raised slogans in support of their leaders. The trouble started when party leader Raju Revankar demanded that those who had worked against BJP candidates in the Assembly elections should not be allowed to attend the meeting.

Revanakar alleged that BJP’s District Doctors’ Cell president Shekhar Mane, Shambhugouda Patil and Chandrakant Kesanur had worked against party’s official candidate Veeranna Charantimath in Bagalkot constituency.

Objecting to this, a group of leaders and their supporters started criticising Revanakar. Former minister Govind Karjol tried to control the situation and appealed to party workers to be calm. But the workers remained adamant. Policemen were forced to take Dr Mane and his supporters out of the meeting hall. The meeting resumed after Dr Mane’s exit.

