Community wants Satish as CM in Karnataka, steps up campaign

In fact, ST Nayaka leaders had lobbied for the DyCM post when they had met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, soon after the assembly poll results were declared on May 13.

Karnataka Congress working president Satish Jarkiholi (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Scheduled Tribe Nayaka community leaders, who are ministers in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, appear to have launched a campaign to get the CM’s post for Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna, a close confidant of Siddaramaiah, has raised the issue at community meetings, which are also attended by religious heads. On Sunday, while addressing a rally at Tumakuru, he was all praise for Siddaramaiah as three ST Nayaka MLAs were inducted into the cabinet, including Youth Affairs and Sports Minister B Nagendra.

“For the first time, three community members have become ministers, and Satish Jarkiholi deserves the CM’s post,” he stated.

Later, Satish Jarkiholi clarified before reporters that the community did not insist on the top post for him now, but in future if the opportunity comes by.  

In fact, ST Nayaka leaders had lobbied for the DyCM post when they had met AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi, soon after the assembly poll results were declared on May 13. “They might have been speculating about a change of guard in the CM and DyCM posts after two-and-half years as the Congress high command might have struck a deal between Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar.

If that happens, Satish, with the backing of Siddaramaiah, may throw his hat in to the ring for the top post,” observed political pundits.

