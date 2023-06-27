Elephant task forces formed in Ramanagara, Bengaluru rural: Minister Eshwar Khandre

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday said the forest department has formed two elephant task forces, one for Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts, each. This is to address the rising cases of human-animal conflict.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of a new logo for the forest department, Khandre said the committees have already been formed wherever conflict cases have been rising, like in Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, and Shivamogga, among others. He said that in the last couple of months, many such cases are being reported.

The purpose of the committees will be to ensure that human-animal conflict is reduced and to ensure that elephants are guided back into the forests. Vehicles will also be provided to the teams involved in the elephant drive.

Khandre added that apart from giving Rs 15 lakh as a one-time compensation to the family of the deceased, the government will also give Rs 4,000 as a monthly pension over a five-year period.

As per state government orders last year, the monthly compensation amount has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. This is not just for deaths from elephant attacks, but from any wildlife.

Khandre also said that to address the man-elephant conflict, of the 640 km identified forest land to be barricaded using rails, 310 km has been done and 330 km needs to be done. Each kilometre of rail barricade costs Rs 1-1.5 crore. He said a request has been made to the Centre to release CAMPA funds, which will be utilised for this. A three-year deadline has been set to complete the rail-barricading and a proposal for state government funds for this has also been presented to the chief minister, to be included in the state budget.

