End all illegal activities in Ramanagara: DKS warns officials

Taking strong note of a drinking water pipeline being laid in the underground drain at Gerahalli village, he instructed CEO Digvijay Bodke to suspend the officials involved.

Published: 27th June 2023 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was in Ramanagara on Monday, warned officials there must be no scope for private clubs to function, holding rave parties and peddling 
ganja in the district, which borders IT capital Bengaluru.

Taking part in the first Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting at the Zilla Panchayat after becoming Deputy Chief Minister, he instructed officials to ensure the district is free of illegal activities and corrupt practices. “There seem to be some officials who still have a hangover of the BJP government, which they should overcome,” he said.

Taking strong note of a drinking water pipeline being laid in the underground drain at Gerahalli village, he instructed CEO Digvijay Bodke to suspend the officials involved. On complaints of dumping of solid waste generated in Bengaluru city by the roadside in Kaggalipura, towards Kanakapura, he asked police to instal CCTV cameras to examine footage and check the menace. 

“Installation of CCTVs also helps check crime,” he suggested. Shivakumar instructed officials not to leave the headquarters so they can serve people effectively and resolve their problems. “Don’t fear RTI activists who are fraudsters and give trouble. Don’t bribe anyone or take bribes, as I have not transferred anyone. You know how to work, don’t go out of the way,” he suggested. 

