Minorities panel in Karnataka gathers views on Uniform Civil Code

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the Law Commission of India invited the opinion of the public and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC) held a meeting with leaders of the Muslim and Christian communities to gather their views, on Monday.

The chairman of KSMC, Abdul Azeem, told TNIE that about 25-30 leaders of the Muslim community and about 25 leaders from the Christian community had taken part in Monday’s meeting. He added that a similar meeting is convened with leaders of Jain, Buddhist, Sikh and Parsi communities on Tuesday.

“We discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the UCC and also asked them to submit their feedback in the prescribed proforma to the Law Commission before July 14,” Azeem said. Further, the KSMC chairman said the state minority commission would also consolidate the opinions expressed by the leaders of these communities and forward them to the Law Commission.

