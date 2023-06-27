Home States Karnataka

Minorities panel in Karnataka gathers views on Uniform Civil Code

He added that a similar meeting is convened with leaders of Jain, Buddhist, Sikh and Parsi communities on Tuesday.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

The fate of important legislations such as the Uniform Civil Code. (File Photo)

The Law commission decided to look at the need for a UCC afresh and seek the views of various stakeholders.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after the Law Commission of India invited the opinion of the public and recognised religious organisations about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Karnataka State Minorities Commission (KSMC) held a meeting with leaders of the Muslim and Christian communities to gather their views, on Monday.

The chairman of KSMC, Abdul Azeem, told TNIE that about 25-30 leaders of the Muslim community and about 25 leaders from the Christian community had taken part in Monday’s meeting. He added that a similar meeting is convened with leaders of Jain, Buddhist, Sikh and Parsi communities on Tuesday.

“We discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the UCC and also asked them to submit their feedback in the prescribed proforma to the Law Commission before July 14,” Azeem said. Further, the KSMC chairman said the state minority commission would also consolidate the opinions expressed by the leaders of these communities and forward them to the Law Commission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uniform Civil Code Law Commission of India
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp