Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway accidents: Panel to study construction

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Agriculture and Mandya District Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy on Monday held a meeting with NHAI and PWD officials and promised to set up a high-level expert committee to study the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway to find errors during construction and rectify them to prevent accidents in future. Expressing disappointment over regular accidents reported on the expressway, the minister said the expressway has been constructed unscientifically leading to accidents.

“The unscientific construction of bypasses, lack of street lights on the expressway and village limits and unscientific construction of connecting roads have led to the problem. Due to a lack of streetlights, there have been several dacoity cases reported where travellers were looted by miscreants. People fear to travel on the stretch during night. Instead of a 25 cm road divider, if there were at least 4 feet dividers, lots of accidents could have been prevented. The NHAI authorities have failed to take measures to prevent waterlogging on the stretch during rainfall,” he said. Minister Chaluvarayaswamy directed the authorities to arrange separate lanes at the tollgate for emergency vehicles, ambulances and for VIP vehicles.

“Once the expert committee submits its report, discussions will be held with the Minister of Road Transport and Highways to rectify the problems,” he said. Meanwhile, with nearly hundreds of people losing their lives and several suffering injuries in the accidents which took place on the expressway, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda has written a letter to CM Siddaramaiah to start a trauma care centre and ambulance service on the expressway to save the lives of the accident victims.

In his letter, Dinesh Gooligowda has stated that there has been a rise in the number of accidents on the expressway. The expressway with a total length of 118 km passes through Ramanagara districts with a distance of 55 km, Mandya with 58 km and Mysuru with 5 km stretch. In the past nine months (September 2022 to June 2023), around 595 accidents have been reported where 158 persons have lost their lives.

“In the Mandya district limits alone, 55 people have lost their lives and 52 have been seriously injured in the accidents from January to till date. Similarly, there had been 269 accidents reported on the new bypass in which 92 have lost their lives which is shocking,” he said. Gowda said as there is no speed limit on the expressway, vehicles travel at a speed between 120 to 140 km. The accidents are happening due to lack of signboards and steep roads at several places on the stretch. As the accident victims are to be rushed to hospitals either in Bengaluru or Mysuru, most of the victims lose their lives during the ‘Golden Hour’.

“So, I request the CM to take measures to set up a trauma care centre and a hi-tech hospital on the expressway which can save the lives of hundreds of accident victims. I also request him to initiate measures to deploy ambulances at every 30 km distance on the expressway, so that the accident victims can be immediately shifted to hospitals,” he said in the letter.

