Saffron party will launch campaign at booth level to win all 28 LS seats in Karnataka

A meeting of district workers will be held across the state with the aim of winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, he added.

Published: 27th June 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With parliamentary polls just months away, BJP is flexing its booth muscle. The party, whose core strength is booth management, will hold meetings at all mandals in the state with the theme “Mera Booth Sabse Maj Booth” (My booth is stronger than other booths).

BJP General Secretary Ravi Kumar said, “Mandal office-bearers and heads of different morchas will fan out and reach out to people at around 300 centres in the state. They will go door-to-door with publicity material for the next one week starting June 27.”

He told the media on Monday that PM Narendra Modi’s many achievements will be explained to the people during this week-long outreach. “The workers will inform people about tremendous achievements of the central government, including the distribution of 5 kg rice free to each person. The booth level campaign will mark Modiji’s nine years in office,” he added.  

Taunting the Congress government in the state, he said, “We did not say apply for Covid vaccine, ration rice, gas and toilets like the Congress government is urging you to apply. BJP will explain that rice is being given by the BJP Union government and it will continue to give 5 kg of free rice.”

He said, “Give not just ten but 15 kg of rice each to the people. The unemployment allowance should be provided not just for the unemployed youth of 2022-23, but should be extended to all the unemployed.” He said, “We have lost, but the defeat should not linger for too long.’’

A meeting of district workers will be held across the state with the aim of winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, he added. He said, “Modiji will directly address the workers online and a screen will be put up at each mandal.”

