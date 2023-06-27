Workshop in Karnataka teaches new MLAs laws, Constitution and more...

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A three-day workshop, organised by the Legislative Assembly for first-time MLAs, began on Monday and around 60 of the 70 new MLAs attended it at a venue on the outskirts of Bengaluru. CM Siddaramiah advised the new members to sit in the House and attend sessions every day. “Many people dream of stepping into Vidhana Soudha, but once elected, they hardly attend sessions which is not correct,” he said.

The workshop will train the MLAs in leadership, making laws and policies, taking part in House debates and more. Training sessions will also be held on how MLAs can keep themselves healthy.

On Monday, the class on the Assembly session, question hour, zero hour and calling attention motion was conducted by Law Minister HK Patil. The one on adjournment motion, Rule 69 and no-confidence motion was by Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda. Governor’s speech, budget speech and discussion was by former Council Chairman BL Shankar. There will be sessions on MLAs’ role in building a strong India, ethics, taking part in making laws and more.

Speaker UT Khader and other MLAs do yoga during the workshop organised for

first-time legislators on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday | KPN

Siddaramaiah told the MLAs they should take a pro-people stand and be their voice. He said the MLAs should be experts in their chosen subjects and be eager to learn. They should prepare themselves thoroughly to become better legislators. “People support MLAs who work hard and respect culture. If legislators don’t have any concern for the people, they might win one time with power and money, but they cannot practice politics,” he said.

He exhorted the new legislators to learn Parliamentary language. “The Assembly is a temple of democracy. Utilise this platform to raise people’s issues and get them resolved. Those who don’t study and fail to understand the Constitution fail to become good MLAs. Also, study the laws of the House. If you study the legal aspect, you can raise issues under suitable Acts,” he added. Siddaramiah, who will present his 14th budget in the session beginning July 3, said that when he was to present his first budget, a section of the media criticised him saying one who does not know how to count sheep was going to present the budget. “But I held discussions with experts, gained knowledge and later presented a budget which was well appreciated,” he said.

“It is because of the Constitution given by Dr BR Ambedkar that people like me can become MLAs and even chief ministers. If there was no Constitution, CT Ravi, KS Eshwarappa and I would have been shepherds. It is important to understand the values of the Constitution,” he added.

