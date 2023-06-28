Home States Karnataka

16 of 31 Karnataka districts reeling under water crisis 

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge reviewed the prevailing situation with officials.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the southwest monsoon sluggish in Karnataka, 16 of the 31 districts in the state are facing a drinking water problem. Currently, water is supplied in tankers to villages and cities in many of these districts. Things can take a turn for the worse if the state fails to receive good rains in the next few weeks.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, as on Tuesday, the present storage in the state’s major reservoirs is 149.9 tmcft while the gross capacity is 865.20 tmcft. In 2022, the storage in the reservoirs in the corresponding period was 283.86 tmcft.

Of the 31 districts, except Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural and Chitradurga, most of the districts fall under the rain deficit and large deficit category for the period between June 1 and 27. This has not just hit agricultural activities, but also supply of drinking water.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge reviewed the prevailing situation with officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Chief Secretary (RDPR) LK Atheeq, who also attended the meeting, said that instructions have been given to all the stakeholders to prepare a contingency plan for the next two months for drinking water. “We have told them to ensure there is no issue in the supply of water. We have asked them to hire water tankers or use borewells. We have told them to give an estimate for the same and there is no dearth of funds,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka water crisis 
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp