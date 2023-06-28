16 of 31 Karnataka districts reeling under water crisis 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the southwest monsoon sluggish in Karnataka, 16 of the 31 districts in the state are facing a drinking water problem. Currently, water is supplied in tankers to villages and cities in many of these districts. Things can take a turn for the worse if the state fails to receive good rains in the next few weeks.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, as on Tuesday, the present storage in the state’s major reservoirs is 149.9 tmcft while the gross capacity is 865.20 tmcft. In 2022, the storage in the reservoirs in the corresponding period was 283.86 tmcft.

Of the 31 districts, except Tumakuru, Bengaluru Rural and Chitradurga, most of the districts fall under the rain deficit and large deficit category for the period between June 1 and 27. This has not just hit agricultural activities, but also supply of drinking water.

Meanwhile, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge reviewed the prevailing situation with officials.

Speaking to TNIE, Additional Chief Secretary (RDPR) LK Atheeq, who also attended the meeting, said that instructions have been given to all the stakeholders to prepare a contingency plan for the next two months for drinking water. “We have told them to ensure there is no issue in the supply of water. We have asked them to hire water tankers or use borewells. We have told them to give an estimate for the same and there is no dearth of funds,” he added.

