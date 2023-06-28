Home States Karnataka

Anna Bhagya scheme may get delayed, Karnataka govt yet to get sufficient rice, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

HASSAN :  Anna Bhagya, one of the ambitious pre-poll guarantees of the Congress in Karnataka, may get further delayed as the State Government is yet to source sufficient amounts of rice to implement the scheme.  Before inaugurating the 514th Nadaprabhu Kempegowda birthday celebrations here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government is making efforts to get rice from different agencies. “It will be implemented only after getting 2.29 lakh tonnes of rice needed for the scheme,” he added.

Taking a dig at the Union government for allegedly directing the Food Corporation of India (FCI) not to release rice to Karnataka, he alleged that the Centre is treating the state unfavourably. 

“Food Corporation of India first promised to consider the proposal of the state, but later took a U-turn. It 
is a clear conspiracy of the Centre. I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the issue, but 
in vain. It clearly shows that the policies of the Centre are against the poor and common man,” he added. 

The state government is not upset with the decision of the Centre, and it will certainly implement the scheme after getting rice from different states, he said.  

All the five guarantees — Gruha Jyoti, Gruha Bhagya, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi — as promised before the Assembly elections will come into force. The government needs Rs 59 thousand crore to implement these guarantees and that is the biggest challenge, he said. 

Taking opposition leaders to task for threatening to sit in dharna if the government fails to give 15kg of free rice per head soon, Siddaramaiah said the government does not have to take the permission of former chief ministers BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai or former  minister R Ashoka before starting any scheme. They have no moral right to criticise the government as they had failed to keep the promise 
given to the people on many occasions, when they were in power, he added.

