BJP mocks Congress over price rise in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Mocking the Congress for failing to implement its guarantee scheme, BJP General Secretary CT Ravi said the ruling party had only “guaranteed price rise”. He was speaking to the media on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazbooth’ programme at a private hotel in Gandhinagar.  

He claimed that power tariff has shot up, and the government has also hiked excise duty, but did not refer to the Congress allegation that it was the BJP that hiked power tariff before the Congress took over.  

“Following the excise duty hike, prices of all essential commodities are going northwards. The Congress government is burdening people, while the BJP government at the Centre is helping change people’s lives,” Ravi said, adding that due to the tariff hike, prices of food items will go up too. “What is the price of petrol and diesel in Congress-ruled states? he asked. 

Industrialists have expressed concern about the power tariff hike and said they might have to shut down operations if it was not reduced. Ravi urged the state government to resolve the issue. “If industries are closed, many employees will lose their jobs and tax collection will fall. When this happens, how can power be given free of cost? For how many days can you eat ghee after taking taking a loan?’’ he asked.  

Prime Minister Narednra Modi spoke virtually, to coordinators of all Lok Sabha constituencies in the country, and more than 10 lakh workers and even answered their queries and doubts, Ravi said. 

Meanwhile, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel has asked party leaders not to indulge in any speech or action that could dent the party’s image. The party’s Central Parliamentary Board will announce its decision at an appropriate time, regarding the post of Opposition leader and other posts. It has been noticed that some party leaders are expressing their desire for various posts in front of the media, and it is not right to discuss the issue at party meetings, he said. 

