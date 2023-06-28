BJP to announce  Leader of Opposition in Karnataka by July 2

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Budget session of the legislature all set to begin on July 3, the state BJP is yet to announce the party’s choice for the post of the Leader of the Opposition. According to sources, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are the frontrunners. The party high command, however, is yet to arrive at a decision. Now, with the session set to begin on July 3, BJP lea-ders are hopeful of getting the LoP name finalised by July 2.

BJP insiders attributed the delay to the busy schedule of party leaders in Delhi. “We hope the list to be finalised in a day or two and the name to be announced by Sunday,” a BJP leader told TNIE. Though Bommai and Yatnal are frontrunners, various issues need to be sorted, said a BJP leader without elaborating further.

Meanwhile, MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojary’s name is doing the rounds for the post of the Leader of the Opp-osition in the Upper House. Also, names of Dr CN Ashwa-thnarayan and V Somanna are doing the rounds for the post of BJP state president.

