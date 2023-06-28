Home States Karnataka

BJP to announce  Leader of Opposition in Karnataka by July 2

BJP insiders attributed the delay to the busy schedule of party leaders in Delhi.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Budget session of the legislature all set to begin on July 3, the state BJP is yet to announce the party’s choice for the post of the Leader of the Opposition. According to sources, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are the frontrunners. The party high command, however, is yet to arrive at a decision. Now, with the session set to begin on July 3, BJP lea-ders are hopeful of getting the LoP name finalised by July 2.

BJP insiders attributed the delay to the busy schedule of party leaders in Delhi. “We hope the list to be finalised in a day or two and the name to be announced by Sunday,” a BJP leader told TNIE. Though Bommai and Yatnal are frontrunners, various issues need to be sorted, said a BJP leader without elaborating further.  

Meanwhile, MLC Kota Shrinivas Poojary’s name is doing the rounds for the post of the Leader of the Opp-osition in the Upper House. Also, names of Dr CN Ashwa-thnarayan and V Somanna are doing the rounds for the post of BJP state president.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leader of the Opposition Budget session BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp