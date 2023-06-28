Home States Karnataka

BPL families to get money instead of rice due to shortage of grain, says Karnataka govt

The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to give an additional five kg of rice a month along with five kg given by the Centre for free.

Published: 28th June 2023 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Nadavayal, rice

For representational purposes

By PTI

BENGALURU: As the Karnataka government is facing difficulty in procuring large quantities of rice required to fulfil its poll guarantee, it has decided to pay beneficiaries cash at the rate of Rs 34 per kilo, for the additional 5kg of the foodgrain promised under the 'Anna Bhagya' scheme.

The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to give an additional five kg of rice a month along with five kg given by the Centre for free.

The state government said the disbursement of money will start from July 1.

"The FCI (Food Corporation of India) has a standard rate of Rs 34 per kg of rice. We tried to get rice but no institution came forward to supply us the required amount of rice (to give additionally)," Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa briefed reporters here after a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday.

He said, "Since the date for launching Anna Bhagya has arrived (July 1) and we had given word, today in the cabinet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other ministers arrived at a decision that till the time the rice is supplied, we will give money at the rate of Rs 34 per kg, which is the FCI rate, to the (BPL) ration card holders." 

If there is one person in one card then the person will get Rs 170 a month against five kg additional rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme, the Minister explained.

Two persons in the ration card will be entitled for Rs 340 and if there are five members then they would get Rs 850 a month, he added.

Muniyappa said the government has made arrangements to directly deposit the amount into the beneficiaries' accounts.

"This will come into effect from July 1 itself. This is one of the important guarantees promised by our party. We had taken this decision in the first cabinet meeting after coming to power," the Minister noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Bhagya Scheme Karnataka Congress guarantees
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp