Congress-JDS may be doing adjustment politics, not BJP: MP DV Sadananda Gowda

The party is ready to find a remedy by dealing with real culprits after identifying them. There have been efforts in the past to correct wrongdoers. No hasty action should be taken.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:32 AM

Fertiliser Minister DV Sadananda Gowda

DV Sadananda Gowda (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “The selection of BJP candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, and strategising and alignments are all done by the party central leadership. I have not come across any talk of BJP-JDS alliance,” said BJP MP DV Sadananda Gowda here on Tuesday.

The Congress government is alleging that the Centre has stopped the supply of rice for its Anna Bhagya scheme, but “it is as if a bad carpenter blaming the tools,” he told the media after the party’s “Mera Booth Mazbooth” programme.

On adjustment politics, alleged by some of his party colleagues that certain leaders within the party had an understanding with Congress leaders leading to the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections, he said, “The politics of adjustment does not go well with BJP. Congress and JDS could be indulging in it. But it is not a BJP tradition. The party is ready to find a remedy by dealing with real culprits after identifying them. There have been efforts in the past to correct wrongdoers. No hasty action should be taken.’’ 

He said, “Congress has gone with JDS in Hassan. We have seen different kinds of politics in Mysuru and Kodagu. There seems to be a secret understanding in the CT Ravi’s constituency of Chikkamagaluru.’’

On the BJP’s Assembly poll debacle, he said, “There is a possibility that we lost because of anti-incumbency and Congress’ promises. It is not appropriate to blame those who have joined BJP from other parties. We should analyse it in individual cases. Can we say those who joined us from other parties defeated themselves? Is it not absurd? It is only natural for some people to get angry and upset when the results come contrary to our expectations.”

